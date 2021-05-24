Advertisement

Red Barn in Augusta holds benefit for families affected by tragic car crash

By Connor Clement
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Red Barn Restaurant in Augusta held a benefit Monday night to offer some help for the families of three pedestrians that were killed in a car crash in Augusta last week.

All of the proceeds of any chicken snack will be donated to the families of Barbara Hendsbee, Rosalyn Jean and the one-year old-girl.

The owners of the restaurant say they received thousands in donations, some over the phone, some from folks dropping off checks, and more from people tipping cash.

When Benedict heard about what happened, she wanted to offer her time and resources to the families that are going through an unthinkable tragedy.

”What I wanted to do here was obviously raise money, but the first thing we wanted was a place, because we have parking for hundreds of cars, we’ve got seating for hundreds of people, it’s scenic, it’s a beautiful day, and people can talk and reminisce, and grieve, and hug, and laugh, and that’s what we wanted to do,” Benedict said.

They also had a 50/50 raffle to benefit the families.

