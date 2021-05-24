Maine’s credit rating unscathed by toll of pandemic
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s credit rating has emerged unscathed during the pandemic, with two major credit-rating agencies affirming the state’s financial health.
Officials said Monday that Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings gave the state solid marks for its performance.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the stable ratings demonstrate that Maine “is in a solid financial position, our economy is recovering and our state is a worthy investment.”
