Maine’s credit rating unscathed by toll of pandemic

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s credit rating has emerged unscathed during the pandemic, with two major credit-rating agencies affirming the state’s financial health.

Officials said Monday that Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings gave the state solid marks for its performance.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the stable ratings demonstrate that Maine “is in a solid financial position, our economy is recovering and our state is a worthy investment.”

