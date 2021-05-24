Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 99 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Data through May 23rd
2 additional deaths were reported
By Spencer Roberts
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Data from the Maine CDC shows reported new cases of COVID-19 dropped to 99.

That’s the first time since February daily new cases have been under 100.

Two more Mainers have died, bringing the total to 822.

Both were residents of Kennebec County.

The Maine CDC says one death previously reported as being a Cumberland County resident has been changed to an Oxford County resident.

Total cases have topped 67 thousand with over 49 thousand confirmed.

Data through May 23rd
Penobscot County has the most new cases with 15 followed by Androscoggin with 14.

Kennebec County is recording 11 new cases.

Cumberland County is recording no new cases for the first time since October.

India 3rd country to surpass 300,000 COVID deaths