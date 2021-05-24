Advertisement

Lots of sun today!

First Alert Weather
By Emilie Hillman
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is sitting over the northeast today. This will allow for sunny skies today and seasonable temperatures. This area of high pressure will begin to move out to sea on Tuesday. The low pressure system moving in behind it will create a tighter pressure gradient, which means breezy conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday. The disturbance moving through on Wednesday will also bring the chance showers along the coast and showers and possible thunderstorms inland. Warmer than normal temperatures are also expected on Wednesday.

MONDAY: Sunny. Highs 60° -70°. NW winds 5-10 mph in the morning becoming SW 5-15 mph the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows 38°-48°. SW wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s along the coast and 70s inland. SW wind 10-25 mph with gusts 20-30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s along the coast to upper 80s inland. SW wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 55° -65°. NW wind 5-10 mph.

