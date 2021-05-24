Husson softball falls to Tufts in NCAA Regional final round

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Husson softball team battled hard but fell to Tufts in the NCAA Regional Tournament final round 1-0. The Jumbos are region champions and advance to the NCAA Tournament championship round.

Husson had moments of greatness in the game. Defensively they were outstanding. Unfortunately a pitch that got away allowed the only run of the game. Eagles pitcher Jen Jones notched her 600th career strikeout in the game. The Sanford native was named player of the tournament.

Husson finishes with a record 29-3. This is the first time in program history they have hosted an NCAA Regional tournament.

