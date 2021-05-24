Advertisement

Human remains found in Caribou

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Human remains have been found in Caribou.

Police say a man was walking Sunday in a wooded area off Route 161 when he made the discovery.

Officials were working Monday to recover the skeletal remains.

While State Police are not speculating on an identity, they do say 31-year-old Kurtis Madore went missing in the Caribou area in June of 2019.

The medical examiner will work to determine identification and cause of death.

