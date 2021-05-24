Advertisement

Hiker found safe after 17 days in Oregon wilderness

Hiker Harry Burleigh spent 17 days in the Oregon wilderness before being rescued.(Source: Douglas County Search and Rescue, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (CNN) – A 69-year-old Oregon hiker who went missing for more than two weeks is now home with his family.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Harry Burleigh was found Sunday in the wilderness near Idleyld Park, an unincorporated community about 20 miles northeast of Roseburg.

Burleigh went camping more than two weeks ago but failed to return home when he was expected. His wife reported him missing May 7.

After combing through the area for weeks, searchers found him.

Burleigh complained of minor pains but was in stable condition.

A helicopter was used to airlift him out of the area.

