GasBuddy prices reports show average gas prices in Maine are nearly $3 per gallon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Maine gas prices are up again.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices have increased 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week.

The average is now $2.98 a gallon.

That’s 17.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and $1.06 higher than a year ago.

Of the stations in Maine surveyed, the lowest price is $2.69 a gallon.

The most expensive is $3.23.

The national average has fallen almost 1.9 cents a gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04 today.

