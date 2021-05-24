GasBuddy prices reports show average gas prices in Maine are nearly $3 per gallon
Gas prices are 17.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and $1.06 higher than a year ago.
Published: May. 24, 2021
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Maine gas prices are up again.
According to GasBuddy, gas prices have increased 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week.
The average is now $2.98 a gallon.
That's 17.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and $1.06 higher than a year ago.
Of the stations in Maine surveyed, the lowest price is $2.69 a gallon.
The most expensive is $3.23.
The national average has fallen almost 1.9 cents a gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04 today.
