Expect delays on I-95N in Bangor this week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -There will be some delays on I-95 in Bangor this week as crews perform maintenance on an overpass.

The northbound side of the interstate is reduced to one lane in the vicinity of exit 186 as repairs are made to the Stillwater overpass.

Vehicles were backed up at least two miles today.

Drivers are urged to be patient and plan for extra time to reach their destination.

MDOT Public Information Officer Paul Merrill says the work should be completed ahead of the busy holiday weekend.

”It is a little bit narrower getting through there because we want to give our crews space to do their work and do it safely. The exit will remain open, and at least one lane will remain open through at least Wednesday, potentially Thursday. We’re working 24/7 to try and get in and out as soon as possible.”

The Maine DOT says there is additional paving work scheduled for that area later this summer.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.