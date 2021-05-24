Clear Skies Tonight. Increasing Winds Tuesday.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure remains in control through early Tuesday morning. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the 40s. A southerly wind around 5-15 mph will create enough atmospheric mixing overnight to keep temperatures out of the 30s. High pressure will move to our east tomorrow and a low will move over the Great Lakes. The combination of the pair will generate a tight pressure gradient and winds will be increasing Tuesday & Wednesday. Expect SSW winds gusting up to 35 mph. Tuesday will start off with sunshine, but expect some afternoon mid to high level clouds and the chance of some showers and storms north of the Greenville/Millinocket area. Highs will be in the 60s coastal and 70s inland. Wednesday will have a warm front moving through followed by a cold front. The warm front will bring a warm & humid day. Highs will reach into the 80s for most (70s coast) and dew points will climb into the 60s. The cold front will move through during the afternoon and will bring the chance of some storms into the early evening. Storms could be strong to severe & could produce strong winds and hail. Timing of the front on Wednesday will be key for how strong storms will be. Second half of the week will dry out as high pressure moves in. Highs will stay in the 60s & 70s. For Memorial Day Weekend, it looks like most of the activity will be for southern New England as a blocking high could be in place over Maine.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the 40s with a southerly wind around 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine to start, but mid to high clouds will move in for the afternoon. A few showers and storms to the north. Winds will increase out of the SSW gusting close to 35 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm into the 70s & 80s with dew points in the 60s. A warm and humid day. Chance of afternoon storms as a cold front moves through. Winds out of the SW around 15-25 mph.

THURSDAY: High pressure moves in, mostly sunny skies & highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with slightly cooler highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

