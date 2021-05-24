Businesses adjust to lifted mask mandates

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - New mask guidance took effect in Maine Monday. Face coverings are no longer required in most indoor settings.

Schools and day cares are exceptions.

The state has also lifted physical distancing requirements at indoor public settings where people are eating or drinking, such as bars and restaurants. It’s another step in leaving the “new normal” behind, and getting back to the old one.

“We’re quite excited,” “Being in the hospitality business to have the opportunity to ask people what we can do for them, instead of telling them what they need to do first thing when they come through the door,” said Mick Mijka, who co-owns Epi’s Pizza in Bar Harbor with Desiree Bousquet, as he held up one of Epi’s old ‘Masks Required’ signs.

Many businesses are taking a phased approach with their staff.

“We will have our staff continue to mask for at least a month so they can all have the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Gaylyn’s owner Gail Leiser. “There are some things we won’t have to do anymore, like take people’s phone numbers when they come in, which will be nice, because that was hard. It’s just another transition.”

“We’ve taken down our shields at the desk, we’ve taken down our mask mandates,” said Eben Salvatore, Director of Operations for Bar Harbor Resorts. “The customer is free to do as they feel safe. The staff for now is going to keep their masks on indoors, just to make sure everyone has got their shots or cleared their hurdle, and slowly ease back into it.”

Most agree it will be easier to adjust to the lifting of mandates than it was to have them put in place, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t still checking to make sure they’re meeting CDC Guidelines.

“We follow it pretty much daily. Reading the federal, then the state, then the town even,” said Bousquet. “Reading all of them, every day.”

“I hit refresh a thousand times on the Maine website last week, and this morning it was crashed,” added Leiser. “Just trying to make sure we do everything right, because we want to follow the rules so that everybody stays healthy.”

State officials still recommend that people who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 wear a mask indoors.

