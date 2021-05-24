Beats & Eats Festival returning to the Bangor Waterfront

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Beats and Eats food truck festival will be back in Bangor next month.

As coronavirus restrictions are lifted, the festival will be the first event for Townsquare Media in 15 months.

The festival on the Bangor Waterfront will feature live music, a wide variety of food trucks, and beer.

There will be a lunch session (11-3) and a dinner session (4-8) on Saturday June 26th.

Townsquare Media sales manager Josh Whinery says they’re excited to offer a fun activity once again.

”It’s a great time to get friends, family together. Especially with summer and not having too many events over the last year, this is a really good time to get out and enjoy a summer day and just experience some of the great cuisine we have locally with food trucks.”

The 10-dollar tickets are limited.

They can be purchased in person at Damon’s Beverage in Bangor or on the websites for Q106.5, Z107.3, or I-95.

