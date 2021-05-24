Advertisement

Bank employees dress down and give big to New England nonprofits

By Morgan Sturdivant
May. 24, 2021
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) -Bar Harbor Bank and Trust has given big donations to nonprofits, and it’s all thanks to their employees.

Bank officials say six New England nonprofits got more than $10,000.

The money was raised through its employee-driven charitable program called, Casual for a Cause.

They say employees can pay to dress down on Fridays and donate to a pool of funds.

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter, and Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology are the Maine recipients.

Three nonprofits in New Hampshire and Vermont also got donations.

Employees have donated more than $100,000 to over 50 organizations since 2018.

