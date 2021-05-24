Bank employees dress down and give big to New England nonprofits
Bar Harbor Bank and Trust has given big donations to nonprofits, and it’s all thanks to their employees.
May. 24, 2021
Bank officials say six New England nonprofits got more than $10,000.
The money was raised through its employee-driven charitable program called, Casual for a Cause.
They say employees can pay to dress down on Fridays and donate to a pool of funds.
Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter, and Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology are the Maine recipients.
Three nonprofits in New Hampshire and Vermont also got donations.
Employees have donated more than $100,000 to over 50 organizations since 2018.
