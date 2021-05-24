Appleton farm raises water buffalo for meat and milk

APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - Maine is known for its diary farms.

But there’s one in Appleton that boasts a unique brand of milk.

Joy Hollowell takes us to the Maine Water Buffalo Company.

=====

“She actually went to get my youngest son a guinea pig,” explains Brian Farrar, co-owner of ME Water Buffalo Co.

That was back in 2008. During that trip to a farm outside Augusta, his wife, Jessica Farrar noticed another animal. A lone water buffalo.

“I saw it and I thought- this is so different.” says Jessica. “It’s not a cow, it’s a very different personality. Something different in the eyes, like there’s something looking back at you really curious. And it drew me in.”

17 water buffalo now roam the range in Appleton. Monson is the lone bull. There’s also Etna, Amity, Morrill and well, you get the idea.

“At first it was just going to be a hobby farm,” says Jessica, “but then we were like- we need to be able to pay for the hobby. So we started with meat.”

Turns out water buffalo meat is extremely lean.

“It’s delicious,” says Jessica, smiling. “It’s actually leaner than bison.”

“Of course the milk is famous in Italy for mozzarella,” adds Brian.

In 2013, Maine Water Buffalo Co. became Maine’s first licensed Water Buffalo dairy.

“The meat, we sell out as fast as we can get it,” says Jessica. “We just can’t grow them fast enough.”

They started with a calf and in a matter of four to five years, grew their herd to more than 30. Three years ago, they decided to sell the animals to a farm in New York. “And that only lasted 8 months because there was something missing,” says Jessica. “Raising water buffalo is definitely in our blood. So we started back up.”

On the farm, you’ll also find pigs, rabbits, a dog and goats.

“With farming there’s so much work, it really does have to be a passion,” says Jessica.

You’ll also find Denise and Bella along with their siblings. The month old calves are available for cuddling this Saturday during Open Farm Day. It runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can also feed the pigs and goats and there’s wagon rides. Brian and Jessica encourage you to bring a picnic lunch but please leave the pets at home.

“We can actually see the people come out and fall in love with the animals the way we did,” says Brian. “And then it’s just like a bulb goes off and they realize the reason why we do this.”

====

Unlike bison, water buffalo are known for being domesticated.

And they get their name because they love being in the water.

For more information on the ME Water Buffalo Co. log onto https://mewaterbuffaloco.co/

You can also check them out on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ME-Water-Buffalo-Co-196132817095180/

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.