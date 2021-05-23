Winslow traffic stop leads to bust; drugs, gun seized

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - A Winslow man is facing a number of charges after police searched his car and found illegal drugs.

Winslow Police say they pulled over 31-year-old Sean Bourgeois on China Road just before 3 a.m. Saturday for speed and for several vehicle defects.

After conducting a search of his vehicle, police say they found 263 grams of heroin, 112 grams of meth, 31 grams of cocaine, and other prescription drugs.

Officers also seized a handgun and a large amount of cash.

Bourgeois was taken to the Kennebec County Jail. Bail was set at $30,000.

He’s due in court in July.

