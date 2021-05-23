Advertisement

The Courageous Steps Project hosts 8th annual Dylan McInnis Walk-Run Sunday

Courageous Steps Project launches new preschool and learning center(WABI TV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Rain didn’t stop the 8th annual Dylan McInnis Walk-Run from taking place Sunday afternoon at Old Town High School.

The Courageous Steps Project is the non-profit behind the event.

Organizers say the organization supports children and young adults in the community of varying abilities and challenges.

The annual event is held in honor of Dylan McInnis, a 14-year-old boy who passed away in 2016 from a congenital heart defect.

Dozens from the community registered to participate at the run walk that took place at the Old Town High School’s Victory Field complex.

”Today marks a milestone of some return to normalcy for our organization,” said Connor Archer, Founder and Chairman/CEO. “It’s just great seeing all of our supporters, volunteers, board members, community members, just here, all gathered for a good cause today.”

Proceeds from today’s event will benefit the Dylan McInnis Scholarship Fund through the Maine Junior Black Bears, as well as the Courageous Step Project’s various community programs.

If you’d like to learn more about The Courageous Steps Project, or get involved yourself, you can visit thecourageousstepsproject.org, or visit them on Facebook.

