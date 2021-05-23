Single vehicle crash shuts down part of major road in Hancock Sunday evening
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - Police say part of the Washington Junction Road in Hancock is shut down due to a single vehicle crash.
Authorities say they responded to the crash shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.
Police add there are injuries involved in the crash but we do not know the severity.
There’s no timeline as to when the road may be reopened.
