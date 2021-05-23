Showers and storms today; sunny on Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers and thunderstorms are expected along a cold front that will drop through the state this morning and afternoon. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Showers and storms will come to end this afternoon. Winds wills increase behind the front and gust to 30 mph at times out of the northwest.

High pressure will build in behind the front. This will allow for clear skies overnight and cooler temperatures and sunny skies for Monday. Winds will also decrease overnight. High pressure will linger through Tuesday but the wind will make a return.

A disturbance will move through on Wednesday and bring the next chance of showers and possible thunderstorms.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon. A few storms may be strong. Highs 65°-85°. West wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows 32°-46°. North wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny. Cooler with highs in the 60s. NW winds in the morning becoming south in the afternoon 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s along the coast and 70s inland. SW wind 10-25 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s to upper 80s. SW wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

