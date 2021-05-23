Advertisement

Police respond to house party shooting in New Jersey

Officials said police responded to a house in Bridgeton, a city about an hour outside of...
Officials said police responded to a house in Bridgeton, a city about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — State police in New Jersey are investigating reports of an overnight fatal shooting with multiple victims at a South Jersey residence.

Officials said police responded to a house in Bridgeton, a city about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.

6ABC reports that police said it was a house party with a couple hundred people.

Messages seeking additional information have been left with state police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Improperly diluted’ vaccine doses given to patients at Maine Walgreens location
Maine CDC data as of 5-22-21
159 newly recorded COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Gov. Mills lifts mask mandate, effective Monday
After an absence, ticks are back, and they’re hungry
The head of the Maine CDC says the dropping of the indoor mask mandate in Maine next week can...
Maine ‘well prepared’ for dropping of mask mandates

Latest News

This May 20, 2021 photo shows the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint and arrest...
The mob made me do it: Rioters claim Jan. 6 crowd at fault
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The school district says the digital alterations were made to make sure all students, even...
High school criticized for changes to female students' yearbook photos
Sean Bourgeois (31) of Winslow was arrested Saturday.
Winslow traffic stop leads to bust; drugs, gun seized