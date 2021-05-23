Advertisement

Police: 3 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Ohio bar

Police say at least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday...
Police say at least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Police say at least three people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday outside a bar in Youngstown, Ohio.

Officers were called to the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said no one was in custody but they were talking to several individuals.

Police were still investigating the shooting and more information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Improperly diluted’ vaccine doses given to patients at Maine Walgreens location
Maine CDC data as of 5-22-21
159 newly recorded COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Gov. Mills lifts mask mandate, effective Monday
After an absence, ticks are back, and they’re hungry
The head of the Maine CDC says the dropping of the indoor mask mandate in Maine next week can...
Maine ‘well prepared’ for dropping of mask mandates

Latest News

A fatal shooting occurred at a New Jersey house party late Saturday night.
2 dead, 12 injured in shooting at New Jersey house party
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 12
According to the Department of Public safety, the truck’s driver fell asleep at the wheel,...
Multiple lanes closed on Maine Turnpike after tractor trailer crash
The Red Barn Restaurant in Augusta is holding a benefit Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Augusta restaurant to hold benefit to help families impacted by Thursday’s fatal accident