Multiple lanes closed on Maine Turnpike after tractor trailer crash

The crash happened just after 4 a.m.
The crash happened just after 4 a.m.
According to the Department of Public safety, the truck’s driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to strike the guardrail on the center median before catching fire in Kittery.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KITTERY, Maine (WMTW) - A tractor trailer crash forced multiple lane closures on the Maine Turnpike Sunday morning.

According to the Department of Public safety, the truck’s driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to strike the guardrail on the center median before catching fire in Kittery.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m.

The driver was able to escape the burning vehicle and was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

All southbound lanes were shut down as police, fire and EMS crews responded to the scene.

PDS expected the road to reopen to traffic by late Sunday afternoon.

