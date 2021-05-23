Advertisement

Maine Central Institute Holds Annual International Food Festival

Over a dozen different countries took part in the festival.
Attendants of the festival enjoy a wide variety of dishes.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Cuisine from across the world was on in display in Pittsfield today.

Students from over a dozen countries took part in the Maine Central Institute’s Annual International Food Festival, where the public was invited to sample various dishes from around the globe.

Also on display was music from the student’s home countries, and all guests had to pay was a suggested donation fee in return for all you can eat food.

While the Institute had been unable to hold the festival last year, they appreciated that they were ultimately able to give people a different cultural experience.

“MCI is home to students from around the world, from Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America,” said Artur Fass, a Humanities and ESL teacher with the school. “So having such a great diversity on campus, we love to celebrate and there’s no better way to connect with people than free food.”

“We live in a global world now,” added Christopher McDonald, MCI’s Head of School, “And it’s important both for the kids to share and for those who are receiving the sharing. It just opens up our eyes our eyes to the wonderful diversity of the world.”

The school hopes to continue doing the festival for many years to come.

