Kennebec Valley Marine Corps honor laid to rest Medal of Honor recipient Sunday

By Connor Clement
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A group of marine veterans gathered in Waterville Sunday Morning to honor a laid to rest medal of honor recipient.

The Marine Corps League of Kennebec Valley honored Corporal David Champagne who received the Medal of Honor in the Korean War.

According to the league, Champagne died in action while protecting his brothers in arms.

He is laid to rest at St. Francis Cemetery where today’s tribute took place.

A citation and poem were read at his gravesite, followed by a firing detail and the playing of taps.

”Corporal Champagne went way above and beyond the call of duty protecting all of his men from a grenade attack,” said Commandant T.H. Purtell of Kennebec Valley Marine Corps League. “It’s imperative that the Marine Corps League come and honor all of these veterans. As we know, Cpl. Champagne is the only marine in the Korean War from Maine, to receive this honor, and we come here every year. The man deserves it, he’s a fellow marine, he’s a brother.” Purtell added.

Members of the Kennebec Valley Marine Corps League say it is especially important to remember heroes like Corporal Champagne this time of year, as Memorial Day is at the end of the month.

