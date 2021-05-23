Inn in Camden will allow guests to ditch masks with proof of vaccination

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - As COVID-19 guidelines are set to be relaxed Monday, many businesses in the state are still deciding how to move forward.

An Inn in Camden has said they will allow fully vaccinated guests to ditch their masks, so long as they show proof of vaccination.

The state of Maine will be faced with a new reality on Monday.

Mainers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be required to wear a mask outdoors or indoors in Maine after May 24.

Business owners however will maintain the right to ask folks to remain masked or allow their patrons to ditch the masks, with or without proof of vaccination.

When Raymond Brunyanszki, who has owned the Camden Harbour Inn for 15 years learned of the relaxed restrictions, he was forced to make a decision.

“When we learned about the new mandates from the governor, together with my business partner we sat down and looked at all the aspects,” said Brunyanszki. “Vaccination cards are the only proof that we really have to show that people are vaccinated.”

Brunyanszki says he doesn’t have a timetable for how long guests will be asked to furnish vaccination proof.

“I think it’s a good thing to do it, for now, I don’t know if we do it in a couple of months still, but we need this transition right now to feel comfortable, and everybody is coming out of the situation with different feeling and level of comfort, and I’m not sure that everybody is trusting other people that say they’ve been vaccinated without any proof,” said Brunyanszki.

He predicts his guests will happily follow the rules of the Inn but understands there could be some pushback.

“If you don’t wanna share that with us we totally understand it’s no problem,” said Brunyanszki. “There are other places that might not enforce this for now, and I would hope that those people visit another restaurant or another hotel, we are all very very busy this summer.”

At the end of the day, Brunyanszki said he is doing what he feels is right for his staff and all of his guests.

“We all need to work together to get out of this, we can’t do it individually,” said Brunyanszki. “We all need to have a little bit of love for other people, whatever the opinion is, and try to understand it and try to move forward to get out of this.”

