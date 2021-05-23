Chain store, workers disagree about mask role in firings

SALEM, N.H. (AP) - A New England record store chain and its employees are in the midst of a disagreement about the company’s decision to suddenly close a store and fire all the workers.

Employees of the Salem, New Hampshire, location of Bull Moose said Saturday that the closure and firings happened after the workers disagreed with a company decision to allow customers to stop wearing face coverings.

Bull Moose said in a statement that its decision “had absolutely nothing to do with masks or face coverings for employees or customers.”

The company has several other locations in Maine and New Hampshire.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.