Advertisement

Chain store, workers disagree about mask role in firings

Bull Moose has several other locations in Maine and New Hampshire.
(File)
(File)(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, N.H. (AP) - A New England record store chain and its employees are in the midst of a disagreement about the company’s decision to suddenly close a store and fire all the workers.

Employees of the Salem, New Hampshire, location of Bull Moose said Saturday that the closure and firings happened after the workers disagreed with a company decision to allow customers to stop wearing face coverings.

Bull Moose said in a statement that its decision “had absolutely nothing to do with masks or face coverings for employees or customers.”

The company has several other locations in Maine and New Hampshire.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Improperly diluted’ vaccine doses given to patients at Maine Walgreens location
Maine CDC data as of 5-22-21
159 newly recorded COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Gov. Mills lifts mask mandate, effective Monday
After an absence, ticks are back, and they’re hungry
The head of the Maine CDC says the dropping of the indoor mask mandate in Maine next week can...
Maine ‘well prepared’ for dropping of mask mandates

Latest News

According to the Department of Public safety, the truck’s driver fell asleep at the wheel,...
Multiple lanes closed on Maine Turnpike after tractor trailer crash
The Red Barn Restaurant in Augusta is holding a benefit Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Augusta restaurant to hold benefit to help families impacted by Thursday’s fatal accident
Sean Bourgeois (31) of Winslow was arrested Saturday.
Winslow traffic stop leads to bust; drugs, gun seized
New homeless house for families opens in Ellsworth.
First of its kind housing center for homeless families opens in Ellsworth Saturday