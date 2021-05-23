Augusta restaurant to hold benefit to help families impacted by Thursday’s fatal accident

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A local restaurant is looking to offer some help for the families of three pedestrians that were killed in a car crash in Augusta earlier this week.

The Red Barn Restaurant in Augusta is holding a benefit Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The proceeds of any chicken snack will be donated to the families.

The owners of the restaurant say they’ve already had more than $1,000 of donations over the phone.

In addition the online store tab of their restaurant allows anyone to make a direct donation to the families as well.

