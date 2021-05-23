Advertisement

Augusta restaurant to hold benefit to help families impacted by Thursday’s fatal accident

The Red Barn Restaurant in Augusta is holding a benefit Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A local restaurant is looking to offer some help for the families of three pedestrians that were killed in a car crash in Augusta earlier this week.

The proceeds of any chicken snack will be donated to the families.

The owners of the restaurant say they’ve already had more than $1,000 of donations over the phone.

In addition the online store tab of their restaurant allows anyone to make a direct donation to the families as well.

You can make a donation here.

I have had several people say we will run out of food for tomorrow's benefit. We are ready for anything. The Red Barn...

Posted by The Red Barn on Sunday, May 23, 2021

