Augusta restaurant to hold benefit to help families impacted by Thursday’s fatal accident
The Red Barn Restaurant in Augusta is holding a benefit Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A local restaurant is looking to offer some help for the families of three pedestrians that were killed in a car crash in Augusta earlier this week.
The proceeds of any chicken snack will be donated to the families.
The owners of the restaurant say they’ve already had more than $1,000 of donations over the phone.
In addition the online store tab of their restaurant allows anyone to make a direct donation to the families as well.
