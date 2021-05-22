Waterboro man killed in motorcycle crash
May. 22, 2021
LIMERICK, Maine (WMTW) - A Waterboro man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Limerick early Saturday morning.
The York County Sheriff’s office identified the victim as 44-year-old Kirk Fogarty.
Deputies were called to the scene around 1AM.
Investigators say it appears Fogarty was riding on New Dam Road near the Limerick/Waterboro town line when his bike left the road and struck a utility pole. He was pounced dead at the scene.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, speed appears to have been a factor.
The crash remains under investigation.
