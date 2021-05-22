Advertisement

Waterboro man killed in motorcycle crash

A Waterboro man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Limerick early Saturday morning.
A Waterboro man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Limerick early Saturday morning.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMERICK, Maine (WMTW) - A Waterboro man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Limerick early Saturday morning.

The York County Sheriff’s office identified the victim as 44-year-old Kirk Fogarty.

Deputies were called to the scene around 1AM.

Investigators say it appears Fogarty was riding on New Dam Road near the Limerick/Waterboro town line when his bike left the road and struck a utility pole. He was pounced dead at the scene.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, speed appears to have been a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians are dead
Three pedestrians including one year old killed in crash
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Gov. Mills lifts mask mandate, effective Monday
Newly released coronavirus cases by Maine CDC
175 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
The head of the Maine CDC says the dropping of the indoor mask mandate in Maine next week can...
Maine ‘well prepared’ for dropping of mask mandates
56 year old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.
Owner of contracting company accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers pleads not guilty

Latest News

Collins on Republican push for bipartisan commission to investigate Capital insurrection
The latest project-turned-reality by Orono engineering students being celebrated.
Hampden bridge latest project turned reality for UMaine students
Senator Collins (R-ME)
Collins responds to FBI investigation on campaign donor
Ceremony held to honor first responders
Ceremony held to honor first responders