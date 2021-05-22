Advertisement

UMaine baseball hits milestones, must win Saturday to earn spot in the playoffs

Sinacola sets America East Record
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - We spoke to UMaine baseball this week leading up to a critical weekend to keep their season alive.

America East baseball (Friday)

Albany 3, Maine 0 (8 Innings)

Nick Sinacola struck out 14 and set the America East record for strikeouts in a season in the game.

Albany 9, Maine 3

Albany and Maine play DH Saturday Noon

Notes

Bangor graduate Trevor Delaite was named the ASUN Pitcher of the Year. 9-1 record and a 2.14 ERA over 84 innings. Held opponents to a .214 average. Trevor threw four complete games and two shutouts.

Orono graduate Jackson Coutts made his debut Friday for the Fredricksburg Nationals with 2 hits and a run. They had yet to win this year but with Coutts they earned their first a 2-1 win over Salem.

