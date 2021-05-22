Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers this morning will come to an end by 8 a.m. However, daytime heating combined with dewpoints in the 60s could bring the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

A cold front will move through tonight and Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected along the front. A few storms may be severe with gusty winds. Showers and storms will come to end in the evening. High pressure will build in behind the front, ushering in cooler temperatures and clear skies for Monday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 60°-80°. SW wind 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few lingering showers possible. Patchy fog. Lows 50°-60°. Light west wind.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe with gusty winds. Highs 65°-85°. West wind 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny. Cooler with highs 55°-65°. NW winds 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with the chance of showers. Highs in the 70s. SW wind 15-25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 75°-85°. SW wind 10-20 mph.

