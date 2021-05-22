Maine’s jobless rate was 5.3% in April

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Department of Labor says Maine’s unemployment rate for April was 5.3%, about the same as the previous month.

The rate, which is not seasonally adjusted, compares to a national unemployment rate of 6.1%.

Officials said Friday that Maine has added 9,600 jobs over the first four months of 2021, following four months of little change at the end of 2020.

Maine’s jobless rate compared with 9.8% a year ago.

