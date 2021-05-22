Mainers reminded that masks will still be required at health care facilities

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s indoor mask mandate is set to be lifted on Monday, but that does not mean Mainers can toss their masks.

There will continue to be places where Mainers will need to continue wearing masks, including in health care settings.

MaineHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dora Anne Mills said there has been some confusion about the recent mask announcements from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from the state.

“I think people heard the U.S. CDC saying ‘oh, we don’t have to masks anymore,’ and then the state of Maine lifting the restrictions for masking and distancing and capacity limits,” Mills said.

On the state and federal level, there are places masks will continue to be mandated. They include schools, day cares, public transportation and health care facilities.

“It is not our decision. It is the federal government actually requiring us to do that,” Mills said.

Mills said the continued mask-wearing is meant to protect patients and staff.

“It’s also the right thing to do for health care settings, right now. It helps protect our patients and many care team members who work in our facilities,” Mills said.

State health officials are still recommending people who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask indoors.

