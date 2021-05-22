Advertisement

Mainers reminded that masks will still be required at health care facilities

State to lift indoor mask mandate in most circumstances on Monday.
Mask Mandate
Mask Mandate(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s indoor mask mandate is set to be lifted on Monday, but that does not mean Mainers can toss their masks.

There will continue to be places where Mainers will need to continue wearing masks, including in health care settings.

MaineHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dora Anne Mills said there has been some confusion about the recent mask announcements from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from the state.

“I think people heard the U.S. CDC saying ‘oh, we don’t have to masks anymore,’ and then the state of Maine lifting the restrictions for masking and distancing and capacity limits,” Mills said.

On the state and federal level, there are places masks will continue to be mandated. They include schools, day cares, public transportation and health care facilities.

“It is not our decision. It is the federal government actually requiring us to do that,” Mills said.

Mills said the continued mask-wearing is meant to protect patients and staff.

“It’s also the right thing to do for health care settings, right now. It helps protect our patients and many care team members who work in our facilities,” Mills said.

State health officials are still recommending people who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask indoors.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians are dead
Three pedestrians including one year old killed in crash
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Gov. Mills lifts mask mandate, effective Monday
Newly released coronavirus cases by Maine CDC
175 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
The head of the Maine CDC says the dropping of the indoor mask mandate in Maine next week can...
Maine ‘well prepared’ for dropping of mask mandates
56 year old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.
Owner of contracting company accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers pleads not guilty

Latest News

Maine CDC data as of 5-22-21
159 newly recorded COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out
Hampden Public Safety is doing its part to help with vaccination efforts in the community.
Hampden Public Safety heading to vaccinate homebound community members
CDC data shows a small percentage of people who have been vaccinated have still contracted and...
Some people still getting sick after COVID vaccines, CDC reports