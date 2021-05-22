‘Improperly diluted’ vaccine doses given to patients at Maine Walgreens location

SANFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Walgreens spokesperson says multiple patients have received an ineffective dose of the Pfizer vaccine from their Sanford store.

They say employees improperly diluted the vaccine with sterile water instead of saline.

Walgreens is now reaching out to all the impacted patients to administer a correct first or second dose in the appropriate time frame.

In a statement the company says in part: “We have safely administered millions of vaccine doses. We have taken immediate steps to review our detailed procedures with the location to prevent this from occurring again. We have informed both the Maine Department of Health and the CDC.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.