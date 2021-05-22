First of its kind housing center for homeless families opens in Ellsworth Saturday

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Families First Community Center in Ellsworth is officially open.

On Saturday all those involved in making the dream a reality, celebrated the momentous occasion.

The first of its kind center will take on the mission of breaking the cycle of homelessness, by helping families learn the skills they need to gain self-sufficiency.

“It’s going to give children an opportunity to see what home looks like, it’s gonna allow them to not be in a hotel room, a car, or couch surfing. It’s going to give them their own bed at night and an opportunity to gain skills for self-sufficiency,” said Maureen Bartley, Director of the Families First Program.

The center has been in the works for more than five years. Construction alone took two years to complete.

There are six apartments within the house on North Street. Families will stay for 12 to 18 months, while working on a 40 hour a week life plan.

“We have two families housed and we have multiple applications in. Overall we’ve interviewed probably 69 families from Hancock County and probably 12 from the surrounding counties,” said Bartley.

A generous donation from Darling’s auto group of a passenger van, will help the Center’s transportation efforts.

“This is going to allow them to transport the families that they support to all of their needs, to all of their appointments, and anything that they may need. Darling’s is so grateful to our community and anything we can do to support a great organization like families first, we love to have the opportunity to do so,” said Pam Blanchard, Darling’s Assistant General Manager.

Program Director Maureen Bartley hopes Maine will welcome more center’s like hers in the future.

“My vision for 5 to 10 years from now is that we have multiple homes like this and that we’re replicated throughout the state,” said Bartley. “There is a need, I have families all the way from Androscoggin County calling and we’re primarily trying to serve Hancock County because that’s where the majority of our donations come from but we won’t turn anybody away.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.