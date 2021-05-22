Bucksport Garden Club Holds Spring Pie and Plant Sale

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Bucksport club held it’s first big fundraiser of the year today.

The Bucksport Garden Club hosted it’s annual Spring Plant and Pie Sale, where members of the club sold books, baked goods like pies and brownies, and a wide variety of plants, seeds, and materials for any would be gardeners.

Proceeds of the sale went towards funding the club’s various projects, such as scholarships, planting flowers along the Bucksport Waterfront, and helping a local food pantry.

Due to COVID, the club wasn’t able to hold the sale last year, and they were happy to see such a warm turnout from the community.

”We start at nine o clock, but people are here at eight o’clock,” said Linda White, the club’s president as she took time to speak in between helping a busy, excited crowd. “We’ve become known for our pies, and they’ve flown off the tables, lots of plants and things, so it’s something I think people are looking forward to a little bit more this year because of COVID, and that we’re finally coming out from under it.”

The club intends to hold a second sale in the fall.

And if you’d like to learn more about them, and even see how you could take part, you can find the Bucksport Garden Club on Facebook.

