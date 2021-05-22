Advertisement

Bucksport Garden Club Holds Spring Pie and Plant Sale

This was the club’s first sale in almost two years.
Club members help browse amidst a variety of books donated for the sale.
Club members help browse amidst a variety of books donated for the sale.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Bucksport club held it’s first big fundraiser of the year today.

The Bucksport Garden Club hosted it’s annual Spring Plant and Pie Sale, where members of the club sold books, baked goods like pies and brownies, and a wide variety of plants, seeds, and materials for any would be gardeners.

Proceeds of the sale went towards funding the club’s various projects, such as scholarships, planting flowers along the Bucksport Waterfront, and helping a local food pantry.

Due to COVID, the club wasn’t able to hold the sale last year, and they were happy to see such a warm turnout from the community.

”We start at nine o clock, but people are here at eight o’clock,” said Linda White, the club’s president as she took time to speak in between helping a busy, excited crowd. “We’ve become known for our pies, and they’ve flown off the tables, lots of plants and things, so it’s something I think people are looking forward to a little bit more this year because of COVID, and that we’re finally coming out from under it.”

The club intends to hold a second sale in the fall.

And if you’d like to learn more about them, and even see how you could take part, you can find the Bucksport Garden Club on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians are dead
Three pedestrians including one year old killed in crash
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Gov. Mills lifts mask mandate, effective Monday
Newly released coronavirus cases by Maine CDC
175 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
The head of the Maine CDC says the dropping of the indoor mask mandate in Maine next week can...
Maine ‘well prepared’ for dropping of mask mandates
Dangerous form of Fentanyl cause of two overdose deaths in Kennebec County

Latest News

A Waterboro man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Limerick early Saturday morning.
Waterboro man killed in motorcycle crash
Collins on Republican push for bipartisan commission to investigate Capital insurrection
The latest project-turned-reality by Orono engineering students being celebrated.
Hampden bridge latest project turned reality for UMaine students
Senator Collins (R-ME)
Collins responds to FBI investigation on campaign donor