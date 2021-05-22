Advertisement

159 newly recorded COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

49.72% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC data as of 5-22-21
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A person from Cumberland County is the latest to die with coronavirus.

The number of Mainers who have died from COVID-19 is now 819.

The Maine CDC is reporting 159 cases of coronavirus Saturday.

Total cases top 66,800.

More than 49,000 cases are confirmed.

Kennebec County has 25 more cases.

Penobscot County has 21 new cases.

All of Maine’s 16 counties are reporting an increase in new cases.

More than 49% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

1,365,684 coronavirus vaccinations have been administered.

Of those, 697,381 people have received their first shot.

And, more than 668,000 have received their final dose.

