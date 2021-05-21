Ready to leave the living room and return to the movies?

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The state of Maine, along with the rest of the country, appears to be on edging closer to normal.

The lifting of restrictions for those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 seems like the pathway for businesses to get back what they’ve been without for so long... their customers.

But does the same hold true for a longtime form of entertainment?

After more than a year of being told to stay home - are people ready to go back - more specifically will they return to a former favorite past time - visiting their local movie theater...

“We’re used to spending our money in a certain way and we’ve been restricted on how much we can spend,” said Philip Trostel, a professor of economics at the University of Maine. “At least in the types of things we can spend our money on, going out to restaurants and entertainment and travel and so forth.”

He thinks the overall economy is on the verge of something special.

“It could be another roaring 20s,” said Trostel. “We had the flu pandemic in 1919, 100 years later not quite the same as the aftermath of World War II, World War I I mean. I am expecting this decade is going to be a little bit like a century ago, we’ve been pent-up long enough.”

“I think that we are extremely fortunate here in Bangor,” said Bangor Mall Cinema General Manager Scott Warren. “We have a really strong customer base. People really enjoy movies here. It maybe because we just don’t have as much, we don’t have the Red Sox, the Bruins or Celtics. Or a major theater. We have theater and it’s great it’s just we don’t have as many choices. So the movies are big here and we are fortunate. Our base is here and it is strong.”

They are all talking about the signs that people want to return to the way things were but to truly get back they need big summer movies.

“Movies are starting to be released and people are effusively thanking us for being open,” said Warren. “It’s a good thing to see that and it makes us feel good. People want to do things like this. They want to come back.”

We asked a pair of movie goers if they thought movies were gone for good.

“In a way we thought it was hopeless but so glad it’s back, extremely glad.”

Rockland residents Nancy Shaw and Rosemary Moody recently took in a matinee show of Godzilla vs. Kong and the Bangor Mall Cinemas.

“Extremely happy,” said Nancy. “Too many things of my day are going away. I don’t want movies to go away also. I’d be sad if they went away because I love it. Movies, newspapers everything is going away. It’s all computers and phones and I want this to stay. It takes you out of your head for a while.”

“It’s a different experience,” said Warren. “The fact of other people in the theater laughing laughing, gasping if you know it’s just, it’s a shared experience. I think there’s always that group of people that will want that.”

Not everyone we spoke with is rushing back. We asked people around the city of Bangor what they thought.

“Probably not anytime soon,” said one young woman. “Just because it’s a small area and a lot of things are shared.”

“I think it’s nicer to watch them at home,” added another. “It’s more comfortable and a lot cheaper to buy a movie from like Walmart then to go to the movies.”

For those who are are ready to return the movie theater, it’s that familiar feeling drawing them in.

“Just the big screen in the theater system,” said one person. “There is nothing like having the movie experience at home. It is not the same.”

“Exactly having people around you all laughing and crying it’s a shared experience,” added another.

“For the experience.”

“You can go with your friends. You don’t have to listen to your sister talk through the entire movie.”

“I think it’s just the experience of going out with your friends. It makes it a lot more fun than just staying home. It’s not really the same just living sitting in your living room and watching a movie. It’s more fun to be in a big dark room with 20 strangers eating popcorn.”

“Fun. Good popcorn.”

“Don’t forget the popcorn.”

“The popcorn, there is that too.”

“Again it’s a shared experience - it’s a shared experience, from when you walk into the lobby and smell the popcorn to knowing you are in a theater with a group of people sharing an experience of a movie that you all want to see,” said Warren.

Theater owners think Memorial Day Weekend is going to be a great barometer for what to comes...

Traditionally one of the busiest movie going weekends of the year - they have two big studio movies coming out...

