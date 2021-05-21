Police issue Silver Alert for Oxford woman
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are asking for help in locating a woman from Oxford who suffers from on set early dementia.
The Oxford Police Department has issued a silver alert for a 70-year-old Virginia Slicer.
Police say she was last seen in Dover-Foxcroft Friday around 4 pm.
They say she might be trying to get to Newport.
Police say Slicer is driving a brown Nissan Altima, with Maine License Plate 9793TH
If you see her, you should call 911 or call the Oxford Police Department at 539-4414.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.