Police issue Silver Alert for Oxford woman

Virginia Slicer
Virginia Slicer(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are asking for help in locating a woman from Oxford who suffers from on set early dementia.

The Oxford Police Department has issued a silver alert for a 70-year-old Virginia Slicer.

Police say she was last seen in Dover-Foxcroft Friday around 4 pm.

They say she might be trying to get to Newport.

Police say Slicer is driving a brown Nissan Altima, with Maine License Plate 9793TH

If you see her, you should call 911 or call the Oxford Police Department at 539-4414.

