Pitchers duel in Hampden as Broncos defeat Brewer 1-0
Brewer visited Hampden for a baseball-softball doubleheader Thursday night.
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Brewer visited Hampden for a baseball-softball doubleheader Thursday night.
On the baseball diamond, bottom second, Jed Gilpatrick on the bump for the Witches, Jaykob Wildman grounded a high hopper to 3rd, Rowan Valley makes the throw home but it’s high, and Kolby Moore scores the go-ahead run.
1-0 Broncos and that would be the only run of the ballgame.
I have to highlight Tom Knott here, the Hampden third baseman tracked down a high foul ball, made the grab, and tripped over his teammate while holding onto the catch!
Somebody put this man on SportsCenter.
Hamden bests brewer 1-0.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.