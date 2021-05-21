Pitchers duel in Hampden as Broncos defeat Brewer 1-0

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Brewer visited Hampden for a baseball-softball doubleheader Thursday night.

On the baseball diamond, bottom second, Jed Gilpatrick on the bump for the Witches, Jaykob Wildman grounded a high hopper to 3rd, Rowan Valley makes the throw home but it’s high, and Kolby Moore scores the go-ahead run.

1-0 Broncos and that would be the only run of the ballgame.

I have to highlight Tom Knott here, the Hampden third baseman tracked down a high foul ball, made the grab, and tripped over his teammate while holding onto the catch!

Somebody put this man on SportsCenter.

Hamden bests brewer 1-0.

