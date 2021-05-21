Mix Of Sun & Clouds Today, Few Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another nice day overall today. A weak disturbance moving through the state early this morning will give us a chance for an early light rain shower or sprinkle in spots otherwise morning clouds will give way to brightening skies this morning with skies becoming a mix of sun and clouds for the day. Another disturbance approaching this afternoon will bring a chance of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms to areas from Greenville to Millinocket northward by mid-late afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s to low 80s inland and low to mid-60s along the coast. Scattered showers will push southward across the state during the night tonight giving all locations a chance for some showers overnight. Lows will remain mild tonight with temperatures in the 50s to near 60°.

A cold front will into the state Saturday and move shore during the late evening and overnight. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with some breaks of sunshine possible. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible too mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s to near 80° inland and 60s along the coast. A second cold front is forecast to move in on Sunday giving us a chance for more showers and possibly some thunderstorms especially from late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70s to near 80°. Sunshine and pleasant weather will return for Monday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds A brief shower possible early this morning then scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm possible across northern locales this afternoon and evening. Highs between 74°-83° inland, low to mid-60s coast. Light wind will become south 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows between 50°-60°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. Highs 71°-79° inland, 60s along the coast. South wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

