Advertisement

Micro grants available to small businesses

The city of Bangor is trying to offer some help to the little guys.
The city of Bangor is trying to offer some help to the little guys.
The city of Bangor is trying to offer some help to the little guys.((Source: Pixabay.com))
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor is trying to offer some help to the little guys.

The Bangor Microenterprise Assistance COVID-19 Relief Grant Program offers smaller businesses up to $5,000

Businesses need to have five employees or less, owners who make less than 80% of the area median income, and they must be able to demonstrate at least a 15% loss of revenue over a certain time period.

Last time out, the owner of West Market Square Artisan Coffeehouse took advantage.

“I think that we would’ve had to close for a while and get those expenses way down,” said Cheryl Michaud. “Payroll is the biggest one for any of us. If you don’t have the business coming in to pay your people, then you just got to cut that biggest expense and then move on to keeping everything kind of low.”

“The purpose of the grant is to help cover those costs that businesses have incurred and struggling to pay because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Community and Economic Development Officer Tyler Collins.

You can apply for the grants until June 11th.

Click here to find out more about eligibility rules and how to apply.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians are dead
UPDATE: Three pedestrians including one year old killed in crash
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Gov. Mills lifts mask mandate, effective Monday
Latest coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
9 additional COVID related deaths, 218 new cases in Maine
56 year old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.
Owner of contracting company accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers pleads not guilty
Dyer Brook Crash (Maine State Police)
Houlton man killed in Dyer Brook crash

Latest News

Ready to return?
Ready to return to a movie theater?
The head of the Maine CDC says the dropping of the indoor mask mandate in Maine next week can...
Maine ‘well prepared’ for dropping of mask mandates
Open after 18 months of work behind the scenes.
Fairmount Redemption Center open and ready to recycle
Newly released coronavirus cases by Maine CDC
175 newly recorded coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths