Micro grants available to small businesses

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor is trying to offer some help to the little guys.

The Bangor Microenterprise Assistance COVID-19 Relief Grant Program offers smaller businesses up to $5,000

Businesses need to have five employees or less, owners who make less than 80% of the area median income, and they must be able to demonstrate at least a 15% loss of revenue over a certain time period.

Last time out, the owner of West Market Square Artisan Coffeehouse took advantage.

“I think that we would’ve had to close for a while and get those expenses way down,” said Cheryl Michaud. “Payroll is the biggest one for any of us. If you don’t have the business coming in to pay your people, then you just got to cut that biggest expense and then move on to keeping everything kind of low.”

“The purpose of the grant is to help cover those costs that businesses have incurred and struggling to pay because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Community and Economic Development Officer Tyler Collins.

You can apply for the grants until June 11th.

Click here to find out more about eligibility rules and how to apply.

