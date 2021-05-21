Maine ‘well prepared’ for dropping of mask mandates

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC says the dropping of the indoor mask mandate in Maine next week can be done safely thanks to the work to get people vaccinated.

Dr. Nirav Shah says starting back in December when coronavirus vaccines became available, residents of the state answered the call.

He thinks Maine is as well prepared to make this shift as any state in the nation.

“Even if there happens to be somebody who blends in, who is not vaccinated, who for whatever reason decides not to do the considerate and respectful and generous thing and wear a mask, the likelihood of, where we are epidemiologically, that that person may silently have COVID and then give it to somebody who themselves is not vaccinated, it’s low,” explained Shah. “It’s not zero, but it is small.”

While it is not required that unvaccinated people wear masks, it is still recommended.

