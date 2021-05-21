Lincoln boil water order lifted
Affected residents no longer need to sanitize tap water
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -Residents in Lincoln no longer need to boil their water.
The boil water order was lifted at 7:30 Friday morning, according to the Lincoln Water District.
It went into effect after a water main break earlier this week.
Residents on Taylor and Mattanawcook Streets as well as Tucker Ridge Road were all impacted.
