Lincoln boil water order lifted

Affected residents no longer need to sanitize tap water
Affected Lincoln residents no longer need to sanitize water by boiling it as of 7:30 Friday morning(WABI TV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) -Residents in Lincoln no longer need to boil their water.

The boil water order was lifted at 7:30 Friday morning, according to the Lincoln Water District.

It went into effect after a water main break earlier this week.

Residents on Taylor and Mattanawcook Streets as well as Tucker Ridge Road were all impacted.

