Lawmakers vote to return to Maine State House

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Legislative leaders on Thursday agreed to return to the Maine State House for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, while the governor jettisoned most mask mandates through executive order.

House Speaker Ryan Fecteau called the 6-2 vote by the Legislative Council to resume floor sessions “another major leap towards normalcy.”

Senate President Troy Jackson said lawmakers are fortunate to have avoided “devastating outbreaks” that affected other legislatures, and said guidelines will keep lawmakers safe. Committee work will be done virtually, but floor sessions will resume June 2.

“Make no mistake - the fact that our slowly returning to normal is a testament to the commitment of Maine people to do their part to look out for each other and get vaccinated,” he said in a statement.

