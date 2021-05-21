Advertisement

John Bapst senior named 2021 Presidential Scholar

Devon Hunter will attend Columbia University in the fall to study political science.
Devon Hunter
Devon Hunter(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A senior at John Bapst Memorial High School is receiving quite an honor.

Devon Hunter has been named a 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar.

He and 160 high school seniors across the country were selected based on their academic success, essays, and community service, among other things.

He says he enjoyed writing an essay about his favorite book.

Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man is this kind of growing up story. It’s very philosophical with a lot of references. I kind of talked about a lot of that, so that was fun,” said Hunter.

“I’m not surprised that he won the award at all. He is really into government and politics and understanding political science. He keeps track of all sorts of things with politics far beyond any student that I’ve had so far,” said Ben Hale, a social studies teacher at John Bapst.

Hunter will attend Columbia University in the fall where he plans to study political science.

He says he hopes to go to law school after that.

