Advertisement

Husson splits Thursday NAC Championship Series doubleheader with SUNY Cobleskill, series finale Friday

Husson is looking to advance to their first NCAA tournament since 2011
Husson, SUNY Cobleskill split first 2 games off NAC Championship on Thursday
Husson, SUNY Cobleskill split first 2 games off NAC Championship on Thursday(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson baseball hosted SUNY Cobleskill today in a best of three NAC Championship Series.

The Eagles bested the Fighting Tigers in game 1, 5-2.

Could they complete the doubleheader sweep in game two and advance to their first NCAA tournament since 2011?

Let’s find out.

Game two, scoreless until the bottom of the 4th, when Frank Leger rips one to center, scoring the runner from second.

1-0 Fighting Tigers.

In the top of the 6th, Jackson Curtis says bat meet ball and singles it up the middle, scoring Brandon smith. The eagles tie it at 1.

9th inning now, eagles shortstop Kobe Rogerson puts it on the ground to second, the dive. the stop. the throw no good, as nick swift comes from second to score on the error.

2-1 eagles.

Bottom of the 9th now, SUNY Cobleskill tied the game at 2 on a throwing error with the bases loaded...

Then this happened, Ryan Robb with the wild pitch, Tyler Parke makes a good play on it, but the throw comes late, SUNY Cobleskill walks it off 3-2...

Game 3 for the series, Friday at Noon.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians are dead
UPDATE: Fatal crash in Augusta leaves two pedestrians dead
Latest coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
9 additional COVID related deaths, 218 new cases in Maine
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Gov. Mills lifts mask mandate, effective Monday
Dyer Brook Crash (Maine State Police)
Houlton man killed in Dyer Brook crash
Flaherty admitted to concealing this information from SSA, fearing his benefits would have...
Waldoboro man heavily fined for SS fraud

Latest News

Hampden defeats Brewer 1-0
Pitchers duel in Hampden as Broncos defeat Brewer 1-0
Brewer beats Hamden 6-4
Brewer softball bests Hamden 6-4 Thursday night
Orono's Coutts takes next step toward "the show", called up to single-A
Orono’s Coutts takes next step toward “the show”, called up to single-A
Husson baseball hopes to end decade long NCAA tournament drought this week
Husson baseball ready for NAC Championship, hopes to end decade long NCAA tournament drought