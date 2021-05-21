Husson splits Thursday NAC Championship Series doubleheader with SUNY Cobleskill, series finale Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson baseball hosted SUNY Cobleskill today in a best of three NAC Championship Series.

The Eagles bested the Fighting Tigers in game 1, 5-2.

Could they complete the doubleheader sweep in game two and advance to their first NCAA tournament since 2011?

Let’s find out.

Game two, scoreless until the bottom of the 4th, when Frank Leger rips one to center, scoring the runner from second.

1-0 Fighting Tigers.

In the top of the 6th, Jackson Curtis says bat meet ball and singles it up the middle, scoring Brandon smith. The eagles tie it at 1.

9th inning now, eagles shortstop Kobe Rogerson puts it on the ground to second, the dive. the stop. the throw no good, as nick swift comes from second to score on the error.

2-1 eagles.

Bottom of the 9th now, SUNY Cobleskill tied the game at 2 on a throwing error with the bases loaded...

Then this happened, Ryan Robb with the wild pitch, Tyler Parke makes a good play on it, but the throw comes late, SUNY Cobleskill walks it off 3-2...

Game 3 for the series, Friday at Noon.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.