Husson defeats Endicott in Game 1 of Bangor Regional NCAA Softball Championships

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What a day for some baseball, and some softball.

Husson hosting a portion of the NCAA Softball Championships with the Bangor Regional.

They hosted the Gulls of Endicott in game 1.

Bottom first, 2-0 Eagles, Madelyn Fowler the Husson shortstop singled it to right-center as she drove in another pair of runs. 4-0 eagles.

Husson added two more to make it 6-0, Then Eagles 3rd baseman and DIII National Player of The Year finalist Kenzie Dore did what she does best.

A hotshot up the middle from Dore scored two more runs, then she moved up to second after the throw home, she induced the overthrow at second, Whitney Bess who was at third would score, Dore, moved up to third.

All of a sudden it was 9-0 Husson.

Endicott chipped away at the lead scoring 3 in the second and 1 in the 6th.

We go to the 6th now, 10-4 Eagles, Jen Jones who pitched a great game for Husson up with runners in scoring position, blooped a single to shallow center, and that would be enough to get it done.

Husson walked it off 12-4 due to the mercy rule of 8 runs after 5 innings.

The Eagles improve to 28-1 on the season and become winners of their last 21. They play their second game of the regional Saturday against a to-be-determined opponent.

”That’s been our goal all season long is to jump out early and get those first runs across the board. We always want to be the ones that score 1st, and I think it’s really nice that we finally did that and we got a game underneath our belt and we can keep going with this weekend,” said Kenzie Dore, a finalist for the DIII National Player of The Year Award.

