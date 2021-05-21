Husson baseball wins 2021 NAC Championship

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Game three of the NAC Championship series.

Husson split Thursday’ss doubleheader with SUNY Cobleskill.

The winner of the series moves on to the NCAA Tourney.

It was 4-1 eagles after 1 inning.

To the 5th we go, Ethan Stoddard singled one through the left side, scoring David Leblanc, 5-2 Eagles.

Jackson Curtis, later in the inning, doubled one down the line and would score Stoddard, 6-2 Husson.

The catcher Tyler Parke up now in the inning, he lined a single to left, and Curtis comes into the score. 7-2 Eagles.

Jackson Curtis up again in the 8th, and this dude is a double machine, this time into center scoring a pair. 13-6 Husson now.

Curtis had a program record of 4 doubles in this game along with 7 RBIs.

The Eagles took a 14-6 lead into the bottom of the 9th.

Jesse Colford on to close the game, 2 outs.

He got the batter to ground it to third, Chris Ewanik made the throw onto first, and that was all she wrote.

Husson took the NAC Championship 2 games to 1 by way of a decisive game 3 victories, 14-6.

The Eagles are moving onto their first NCAA tournament since 2011.

“We just came out and it was one of those things where, we’re just trying to play baseball and I thought We played great baseball yesterday we really did we left I think 13 runners on base, we pitched well, we just had a clean some stuff up. I knew the bats come around, we always do, we always come ready to hit for big games and that’s what happened today,” said Chris Morrison, Husson’s Head Coach.

