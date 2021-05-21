Advertisement

Hampden Public Safety heading to vaccinate homebound community members

Hampden Public Safety is doing its part to help with vaccination efforts in the community.
Hampden Public Safety is doing its part to help with vaccination efforts in the community.(wabi)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -Hampden Public Safety is doing its part to help with vaccination efforts in the community.

They’re holding a vaccination clinic on Wednesday, June 2nd.

They’ll be giving out first doses of Moderna.

It’s from 2pm to 6pm at the Skehan Recreation Center at 1 Main Road North.

They’re partnering with North East Mobile Health for the clinic.

Hampden EMS is also offering in-home vaccinations for homebound Hampden residents on the day of the clinic.

”There’s been a lot of success with regular vaccination clinics, but we feel like there’s a real, real gap that needs to be met with people that are maybe homebound and unable to get to those clinics, so we’re hoping that by our firefighters going out and providing the vaccine right in their homes, we’re going to be able to give them a better sense and better peace of mind,” said Matt Thomas with the Hampden Fire Department.

So far, 72% of Hampden residents are vaccinated.

If you’d like to attend the clinic or request a home visit, you can call 862-8425, message Hampden Public Safety on Facebook, or visit hampdenmaine.gov/vaccine.

Second doses will be given out on June 30th.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians are dead
Three pedestrians including one year old killed in crash
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Gov. Mills lifts mask mandate, effective Monday
Latest coronavirus cases released by the Maine CDC
9 additional COVID related deaths, 218 new cases in Maine
56 year old Malcolm Stewart is charged with theft.
Owner of contracting company accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers pleads not guilty
Dyer Brook Crash (Maine State Police)
Houlton man killed in Dyer Brook crash

Latest News

CDC data shows a small percentage of people who have been vaccinated have still contracted and...
Some people still getting sick after COVID vaccines, CDC reports
The head of the Maine CDC says the dropping of the indoor mask mandate in Maine next week can...
Maine ‘well prepared’ for dropping of mask mandates
Dating apps are starting to offer vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who've...
A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vaccine badges
“People who display their vaccination status are 14% more likely to get a match,” according to...
White House COVID: Benefits of vaccine status on social media, dating apps