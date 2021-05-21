Hampden Public Safety heading to vaccinate homebound community members

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -Hampden Public Safety is doing its part to help with vaccination efforts in the community.

They’re holding a vaccination clinic on Wednesday, June 2nd.

They’ll be giving out first doses of Moderna.

It’s from 2pm to 6pm at the Skehan Recreation Center at 1 Main Road North.

They’re partnering with North East Mobile Health for the clinic.

Hampden EMS is also offering in-home vaccinations for homebound Hampden residents on the day of the clinic.

”There’s been a lot of success with regular vaccination clinics, but we feel like there’s a real, real gap that needs to be met with people that are maybe homebound and unable to get to those clinics, so we’re hoping that by our firefighters going out and providing the vaccine right in their homes, we’re going to be able to give them a better sense and better peace of mind,” said Matt Thomas with the Hampden Fire Department.

So far, 72% of Hampden residents are vaccinated.

If you’d like to attend the clinic or request a home visit, you can call 862-8425, message Hampden Public Safety on Facebook, or visit hampdenmaine.gov/vaccine.

Second doses will be given out on June 30th.

