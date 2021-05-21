Fairmount Redemption Center open and ready to recycle

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new place to recycle in the city of Bangor.

Fairmount Redemption Center recently opened in the back of Fairmount Hardware on Hammond Street.

Owner Sheldon Hartstone says it took 18 months to convince the proper authorities there was a need for another place to return bottles in the city.

He was confident there was and says since opening, he’s been proven correct.

“There are so many cans,” siad Hartstone. “When you think of all the beverages that people are consuming, what are they going to do? This is what happens. You can imagine in the city of Bangor how many mom n’ pop stores there are, convenience stores. It’s unbelievable what we get a day, and we’ve just been open a couple of weeks.”

The redemption center is open seven days a week.

