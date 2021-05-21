Demand for affordable dental care in Maine grows

SEARSMONT/HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - There are two states that allow dental hygienists to practice independently - Colorado and Maine.

There’s high demand for affordable dental care in Maine, and a few providers are trying to help with that.

One center is opening in Searsmont, the other in Hampden.

Pamela Sargent is opening Searsmont Oral Wellness Center.

Pam Carter and Fleshia Smith-Dow will open their center, Heavenly Smiles, in Hampden on June 1st.

All three have decades of experience providing preventative oral health care.

In addition to cleaning teeth, they can give fluoride treatments, among other treatments.

Their goal is to reach those who may be geographically challenged.

That goes for all MaineCare recipients, too.

”That is something that Maine geographically struggles with. This just gives another option for patients to be able to access good care,” said Smith-Dow.

“MaineCare recipients, particularly children, have a really hard time finding any type of dental care,” explained Sargent. “So, at least I felt that I would be able to provide preventative dental care for them.”

Searsmont Oral Wellness Center is located on Main Street in Searsmont.

Heavenly Smiles in Hampden is located on Main Road North.

They both are accepting new patients.

